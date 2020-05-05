Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to raise questions on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate Henshaw asked if Nigeria can’t develop its own cure for coronavirus.

The actress in a tweet advised Nigerians to brace up for the end of the pandemic which she says will not be business as usual.

She wrote:

“No one owes you anything and it definitely cannot be business as usual when we come out of the pandemic. Isn’t it time we look at developing our own cure and ways to ease ourselves out of this situation?”.

African country, Madagascar is a typical example of a country that has developed its own cure for the coronavirus using local herbs.

Some Nigerians have also suggested that herbal products should be looked into as a possible cure for the coronavirus.

HOT NOW