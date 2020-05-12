In a latest report, it was revealed that the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has released all its 425 health facilities across the country to the government as isolation centres in the fight against the coronavirus.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) made this known Yesterday during the presidential task force briefing.

The SGF declared that state governments can now take advantage of the facilities.

Boss Mustapha said, “As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of the isolation and treatment centres, I wish to remind our governors that the Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centres.”

“Governors are encouraged to please approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access these facilities.”

“​As a further cost-effective measure, I also wish to remind subnational authorities that the Nigeria Institute of Architects has pledged the pro bono services of their members to modify, design and supervise all COVID-19 related projects nationwide. Again, we urge that this offer be taken up speedily.”

