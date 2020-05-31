A lady named Sophie sweet on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram is of the opinion that cheating is necessary in a relationship.

Sophie sweet in her post said cheating is necessary for ladies in relationships because it is a sure way to make men love them more and adore them.

She went on to urge every lady in a relationship to cheat on their boyfriends if they really want a good relationship.

According to her, cheating is the spice in a relationship. She said girls should stop being loyal to their boyfriends and cheat on them.

Watch the video below;

