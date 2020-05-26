With the latest report surfacing online, it looks as though female artiste, Cynthia Morgan may not have been truthful when she said she can no longer use the name ‘Cynthia Morgan’ because it was contained in her contract that the label owns the name and that she is prohibited from using it.

According to the contract letter that has surfaced online, the only time it’s mentioned that her name and images would be used is when the label wants to promote her materials, such as her singles, albums, EPs, and possibly videos.

The contract revealed that she had the exclusive rights to use her name all along, contrary to what she said in the Instagram Interview she had with Sandra.

See the contract letter below;

