Nigerian artiste, Big Sheff has taken to Instagram to debut his transformed body as he has shed off a lot of weight.
Big Sheff whose real name is Sheriff Ilori, is the son of Fuji musicians; Salawa Abeni and Kollington Ayinla.
He recently took to Instagram to share new photos of himself looking slimmer.
View this post on Instagram
🎵 I need that Quarantine loving, they don't gotta know. To ba dale Sare Wole Creep in kowa gba kondo. I need that Quarantine loving, I can't take it nomore, baby sanitize err goddamn thing and come meet me at home and IT'S ON!🎵 . . Go check out Quarantine loving!!!! #quarantine #quarantinelife #quarantineandchill #quarantineloving #itsbigsheffbaby #sunday
Check out his previous pictures,
It is a tremendous change.
