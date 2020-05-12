Nigerian artiste, Big Sheff has taken to Instagram to debut his transformed body as he has shed off a lot of weight.

Big Sheff whose real name is Sheriff Ilori, is the son of Fuji musicians; Salawa Abeni and Kollington Ayinla.

He recently took to Instagram to share new photos of himself looking slimmer.

Check out his previous pictures,

It is a tremendous change.

