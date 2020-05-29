President Buhari’s daughter Zahra has taken to her official Instagram page to share a lovely photo of the family’s last born.

Talking about last borns with her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform, the mother of one used the opportunity to unveil the identity of her youngest sister.

According to her, everyone has someone in their family that they refer to as the last born. Zahra revealed that her mother Aisha still refers to their last born as her baby even though she is no longer a baby. In the photo Zahra shared online, a beautiful dark-complexioned lady was seen.

The young lady was spotted posing with her phone as if to take a photo. She was dressed in a black top and a vintage lace material. She had a simple makeup on her face.

-Naij

