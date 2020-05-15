Veteran Nollywood comic actor, Mr Ibu took to his page recently to share a photo of his lovely wife, Stella, dressed in a black bodysuit as he advised men on how to pick a wife.

“If u want get married pls look n think well like i did to pick up a professional model as wife she refused to look at my face but held unto d love i built for her”, he wrote.

The actor has been married for several years and has kept his marriage free from social media drama. John Okafor and Stella Marris got married years after he divorced his ex-wife.

See more photos below;

