DMW rapper, Dremo took to his Twitter page to share a rather hilarious conversation he had with a man who begged him for financial aid.

According the conversation he shared, the man who identified himself as Sunny, sent him a DM begging him to help him financially.

Dremo on seeing his message simply asked him to send his account details “Send account” Dremo wrote in response but instead of sending his details, Sunny came again, this time airing his disappointment that the rapper is yet to help him since he last begged him.

He went on to reveal how he was financially impaired due to lockdown and his family were finding it difficult to feed.

Dremo, annoyed with his unnecessary persistence then wrote, “I said send the account number you no gree, I no dey like phone calls when i dey studio.”

Yet again, instead of the gentleman to drop his bank account details, he began a third round of begging again.

Sharing a screenshot of their conversation on Twitter, Dremo said the man is daft.

“Usually I don’t do this but this nigga is daft as fv.ck!” he wrote;

Read their convo with how people reacted below;

