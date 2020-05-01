Many fans of actress, Kemi Afolabi might not remember a time when the actress was a skinny starlet with a very little bust. That was years back when she was at the early stages of her acting career.

However, in a throwback picture that was shared by her colleague, Muyiwa Ademola, we are reminded of all that she was.

The picture shows Kemi Afolabi in what seems like a part or let’s just assume that it was a movie location. It was in the night and she was posing in the middle of two of her male colleagues which included Muyiwa Ademola.

Muyiwa Ademola also shared a throwback photo with Funke Akindele, Dayo Amusa and others.

