Many fans of actress, Kemi Afolabi might not remember a time when the actress was a skinny starlet with a very little bust. That was years back when she was at the early stages of her acting career.
However, in a throwback picture that was shared by her colleague, Muyiwa Ademola, we are reminded of all that she was.
The picture shows Kemi Afolabi in what seems like a part or let’s just assume that it was a movie location. It was in the night and she was posing in the middle of two of her male colleagues which included Muyiwa Ademola.
Muyiwa Ademola also shared a throwback photo with Funke Akindele, Dayo Amusa and others.
HOT NOW
- Actress Patience Ozokwo celebrates her first son on his birthday (Photos)
- Nigerian Dancer and Video Vixen, Kodak, is Dead; reportedly got electrocuted while using her phone
- She was showing off her perfect makeup for a music video on IG just last night – Checkout the last moments of Kodak (Videos)
Discussion about this post