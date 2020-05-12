Chelsea star, Tammy Abraham in a statement revealed his best version between Nigerian and Ghanaian jollof rice.

Tammy Abraham made this known during an interview where he disclosed his parents cooks for him and he doesn’t have to worry about it.

He said, ‘My sister or my mum or dad cook for me, I am lucky to have them in the house and not have to do it myself.’

Tammy Abraham was asked by Football Focus to choose between the Nigerian and Ghanaian versions of jollof rice and having been qualified to play for Nigeria through his father before committing his international future to England, his choice was of little surprise.

‘Can I cook jollof? Absolutely not but my mum can so probably the meal I have had most in quarantine has been jollof rice.

‘The Nigeria version is my choice to be honest. The Ghanaian one is a little bit more spicy but it is about the flavours, not just about the spice, how it sits in your mouth, how it digests into your stomach.’

