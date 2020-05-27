Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has joined the endless list of Nigerian celebrities shooting encomium on their kids as the yearly Children’s Day celebration takes place today.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to share lovely baby photos of her boys, Di’Marion and Ayden, and some recent ones as she penned down a heartwarming message to them.



She wrote:

The Greatest gift you can give your Children are the roots of responsibility and wings of independence. May they make us proud. Happy Children’s Day to all !! 💖💖

See photos below:

