Davido’s first baby, Sophie Momodu has celebrated her beautiful daughter, Imade Adeleke and her bestie, Jamil Balogun in light of Children’s Day celebration.

The 33-year-old mother of one took to her Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a lovely photo of her kid and his bestie in hilarious costumes. She also revealed it’s been an exceptionally beautiful children’s day celebration as all the fun was done indoors

She wrote:

Happy Children’s Day! We’re having so much fun playing dress up at home 😄 Imade & Jam Jam, styled by @tiwasavage & @thesophiamomodu – can you guess who they’re dressed as?

Imade cosplayed as Frida Kahlo, Autoportrait, 1941. Jamil as Renē Magritte, Le Fils de l’Homme, 1964

Tiwa Savage on the other hand also shared the same photos of the toddlers and BTS photos in their casual outfits.

See photos below:

