Lagos State Government has donated gifts and food items to various Orphanages, Homes and Children Centres across the State in commemoration of the Year 2020 Children’s Day.

The gesture, according to the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, is a way of identifying with the children, especially those in Children Centres across the State who may not be easily remembered for the celebration.

The Commissioner, who monitored the presentation of the various household items, food and drinks to the representatives of the beneficiaries today at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, despite competing commitments still granted approval for the Ministry to celebrate the Children’s Day.

While noting that the Governor had earlier in the day, during a Special Address to mark the occasion, decried the impact of the present situation on this year’s celebration, Dawodu assured children across the State that the present administration is doing everything to improve their welfare.



“Normally, today being Children’s Day, the usual practice is that we will gather children together for merriment and celebrations but since the usual gathering cannot take place this year because of COVID-19 pandemic, the government decided to extend this gesture to Orphanages at this particular time”, the Commissioner explained.

The representative of one of the benefiting orphanages, Little Saints Orphanage, Ruth Nnamdi, described the gesture of government as an act of love and kindness that would for long be remembered and appreciated by the children because this is probably what they least expected on a day like this.

Also, the Matron of K. Olubukola Fowowe Memorial Children Centre, Oke-Ira, Ogba, Mrs. Titilola Omole, said that the children will feel happy that, despite being in an orphanage, the government provided items and remembered them on their special day.

“What we will do is that when we get back to our centre, we will explain to these children the source of this gesture which is the government, so that they can always know that the government remembers them”, she said