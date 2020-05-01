When Nigerian singer, Davido was penning down his heartfelt birthday message to his boo, Chioma, he expressed his regrets of not being able to go outdoor to celebrate his woman.

25 is a significant year most people love to spoil themselves silly -I mean, it’s not easy to clock a quarter of a century. Davido despite the lockdown could still pull strings in throwing his beau a low-key but lavish party that was ‘Gold Themed’.

Enough chow to go round as popular small chops maker, 12 baskets sent a chunk of their daily production to the Adeleke’s residence

The climax of the night for the celebrant was when she got a customised bottle of wine as a birthday gift -The gifter was not disclosed but you guess is as good as ours.

Check out more videos from the party below:

