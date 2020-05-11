The Senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) formerly known as The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has called on Nigerian church leaders to allow church halls be used as Isolation centers to government as the nation continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Bakare’s statement comes days after the likes of Bishop David Oyedepo and Chris Oyakhilome had criticised the the federal government over continuous ban on religious gatherings.

Bakare during an online service on Sunday said he has already donated his church’s facilities to the Lagos state government and a private residence in Abeokuta to the government to use as Isolation centers.

”I recommend that our church halls be made available to government as Isolation centers and those of us who could afford it should be there to support the government.” he said

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW