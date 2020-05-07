Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chapel Ota on Wednesday spoke on the easing of lockdown as he said that people are allowed to be in the market for six hours and can’t be in church for two hours.

He said, “There is something wrong. For people to be allowed to be in the market for six hours and can’t be in church for two hours, it is an upside-down way of looking at things.

“Which one is more orderly? The market or the church?

“I can smell a rat. The Lord spoke to me on it so strong yesterday. I can smell a rat. Behind all this, how do we stop the church from exploding? The people involved don’t know it.

“The voice of darkness is influencing people at various levels, targeting the church because the growth and expansion of the church is the greatest headache of the devil. But the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. The devil and all his agents shall surely pay for this.

“I don’t know what hospital that records the kind of healings that the church of God records. And now hospitals, where people die every day, are open, but the church is closed because the oppression of the devil has no medical cure.”

However, following his statement, Nigerians took to social media to react,

It's quite simple for me – Churches aren't running "essential services" like our markets offer.

Bishop Oyedepo of all people should understand this. So who has died coz he couldn't go to church or mosque? Same can never be said of the markets – people need to re-stock supplies https://t.co/2JTLEYtCY6 — Justina Benson (@JustinaBenson10) May 6, 2020

What Bishop Oyedepo didn’t know is that if we don’t attend church for 1000 years, we won’t die but if we don’t go out to buy food stuffs, we will die of hunger. Religion is not an essential good. These frauds keep showing face everyday. I’m ashamed — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) May 6, 2020

Bishop Oyedepo said. people are allowed in markets for 6 hours but can not be allowed in church for 2 hours. The fact that they had to stop people from going to church, means church is no where near protection. And also means sanitiser over anointing oil. Oyedepo is a thief. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) May 6, 2020

Is church the only institution under lockdown now? So Bishop Oyedepo didn't see schools Abi. So children sitting at home is of no concern to him? Na these men of God dey make people dey reason them somehow https://t.co/4k4zajAsUu — Comrade Easy-Life🗯️ (@Life_is_Eazi) May 6, 2020

