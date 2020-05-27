Award-winning Nigerian music artist, producer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo, has been named National Ambassador by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) NIGERIA.

UNICEF NIGERIA, disclosed this in a tweet on Wednesday in commemoration of Children’s Day.

“Cobhams has supported UNICEF Nigeria’s work since 2019, including through producing the hit “I’m a Nigeria Child (For Every Child)” – calling for every Nigerian child’s rights to be respected and protected,” UNICEF added.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Mr. Peter Hawkins, also made the announcement in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

According to Hawkins, the appointment made Cobhams the first National Ambassador of UNICEF Nigeria in the last 15 years.

Hawkins explained that as UNICEF National Ambassador, Asuquo would help raise awareness on concerns around children’s rights and solutions.

He will also play a vital role in issues concerning birth registration, immunization, education, and protection from violence.

Cobhams is one of the celebrities who inspire children through his music. Despite being blind, he has been able to rise in the music industry.

HOT NOW