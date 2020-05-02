Nigerian talented artiste cum song writer, Brymo is at it once again as he reveals another side of him.
A follower of Brymo on Twitter asked him why he doesn’t collaborates with his fellow artistes, TheInfong reports. Brymo in his response stressed that “collabos are for lame acts, to escape the truth about their inadequate talent.”
See the tweet below,
They are for lame acts, to escape the truth about their inadequate talent. https://t.co/G5Bc2PBWLP
— Ọláwálé Ọlọ́fọọ̀rọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) May 1, 2020
He said, “No I don’t impose… and I’m one of a kind, every album does better than the last… no other act has that on the continent… all you see here is payola and giveaways… cool you like OṢÓ, but Yellow is better..”
He also revealed why he is yet to win any major award despite his talent.
Brymo said, “Dem offer me nomination to some of these awards at a price… I no dey pay for awards…. so sit down..”
