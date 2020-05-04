Nigerian comedian Jephthah Bowoto, better known as Akporor is celebrating his wife, Josephine Ijeoma Onuabughuchi as she turns a year older today

The comic act took to his Instagram page in the earliest hours of today to be the first person to celebrate his wife as she celebrates her birthday.

He wrote “Oyah #roronation clear road for my queen, she get style, her beauty(brain) Dey make my head big, my tomato Jos, omalicha 1 of my heart 😘. In fact I don book you down for my next life. God bless the day I met you 🥰 anytime I look at you I just want to work hard because I really need to take care of you and my kids. You are a blessing IJEOMA. Happy birthday to the love of my life @jojosplace_vantage age with grace 🥰😘😍💋 #roronation help me celebrate my queen”

This year November will make it a complete 5 years the two has been strong together.

