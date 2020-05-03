Nigerian Comedian Bright Okpocha didn’t let social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on the birthday of his daughter, Amy, as she turns a year older, today, May 3.
Posting lovely photos of Amy on his Instagram page, the ace comedian wrote;
”Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Amy.
You’re talented, you’re smart.
You are incredibly smart.
And you know how to make me laugh.
Have a wonderful birthday.
Daddy loves you.”
Basketmouth had Amy before he got married to his wife, Elsie. He and Elsie have a boy, Jason, and a girl, Janelle, together.
