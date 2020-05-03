Nigerian Comedian Bright Okpocha didn’t let social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on the birthday of his daughter, Amy, as she turns a year older, today, May 3.

Posting lovely photos of Amy on his Instagram page, the ace comedian wrote;

”Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Amy. You’re talented, you’re smart.

You are incredibly smart.

And you know how to make me laugh.

Have a wonderful birthday.

Daddy loves you.”

Basketmouth had Amy before he got married to his wife, Elsie. He and Elsie have a boy, Jason, and a girl, Janelle, together.

