Comedian, Helen Paul is celebrating her birthday on Friday, May 1, 2020 in good health and just like any other person would do, she has taken to her social media page to acknowledge her big day.

The media woman is grateful for a lot of things ranging from her success story, her current position as a celebrity even though the present situation in the country has handicapped her from organizing a party for her birthday.

In the mood of the celebration, Helen Paul shared lovely photos to celebrate her birthday. The actress, who is fond of entertaining her fans and followers on her official Instagram page, expressed her excitement. According to her, she is dancing in the Lord.

Noting her faith in God, the comedian said that she has been destined by Him to be unpredictable. According to her, God is her source and she can never run dry of his grace.

