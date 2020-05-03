Embattled Comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, better known as Thecutebiola is reportedly set to face a Navy Panel tomorrow for his birthday photo shoot.

The Instagram comedian and Naval officer was reportedly arrested“after one of his overzealous fans made a video collage of his birthday pictures just to celebrate him. The video, however, went viral on WhatsApp and ended up with the Naval hierarchy.”

It was further claimed in the report that his arrest was ordered by one of his superiors. A Captain who doesn’t like the fact that Cute Abiola is into entertainment and a Naval officer at the same time.

“It’s one of his superiors oh. A Captain who has warned Abiola several times to choose between entertainment and Navy. He said him posting such photos with uniform isn’t expected of an officer”

Announcing on his Instagram page, Comedian Dr White Berry announced that the comedian is set to face a military panel tomorrow, Monday, May 4th.

@thecuteabiola will be facing Nigeria Navy panel tomorrow, we hope for the best and we pray it comes out well by God’s grace. Kindly let’s pray for thecuteabiola 🙏

HOT NOW