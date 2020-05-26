Ace Nigerian comedienne Oluwadamilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess in a recent post lashed out at her 74 thousand followers on Instagram for not supporting her enough with likes.

According to Princess, she claimed only 800 people liked and voted for her out of her 74, 000 followers in a competition sponsored by Ebonylife TV.

She dropped a video on Instagram and captioned it, ” Despite the fact that the link is in my bio I can barely garner 800 votes on @ebonylifetv page😠Thank God that my life does not depend on this🙏”

HOT NOW