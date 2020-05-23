The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has insisted that churches must remain closed, despite increased pressure from leaders and members. It would be recalled that churches and other religious centers were closed by the Federal Government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In an official statement, personally signed by CAN President, Rev Supo Ayokunle, said it was not yet time for churches to reopen.

According to Ayokunle, the relaxation of lockdown had seen the country witnessed more coronavirus infection.

“Champions for the reopening of worship centres argue that if people had contracted the virus in the markets and other places, closing the church from worshipping becomes unreasonable! “It is like using medicine after death! Furthermore, the church is more organised and a place of healing,” part of the statement read.

Ayokunle, therefore, urged “all churches to remain closed because the daily increasing infected people in Nigeria is dangerous for the survival of us all.”

He said that “the church needs to exercise restrain at this time so that we might not naively and overzealously plunge our members into regrettable destruction and sorrow.”

