The federal government of Nigeria on Tuesday, May 19, urged all Muslims to remain in their homes during the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.

This directive was given by Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 during a briefing on Tuesday, May 19, in Abuja.

Aliyu stated that the federal government will avoid all decisions that will worsen the situation of coronavirus in the country.

He stated: “The eid celebration is an important milestone that we urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to observe in the safety of their homes.

“We’ve to make sure that whatever decision we make, we do not drag ourselves back to the beginning of the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, The Professional Disc Jockeys Association of Nigeria (PDJAN) has claimed that its members are the worst-hit in the entertainment industry by restrictions put in place to control the coronavirus pandemic as they are ‘dying of hunger’.

Onyenegecha Isaac, popularly known as Dj Marss, who is the media officer of the association, said this on Tuesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

