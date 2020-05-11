Ministry of Education has warned all stakeholders in the sector that schools across levels remain closed amid Covid-19 spike.

The government made this known through a circular dated Friday, May 8, channeled to heads of commissions and regulatory bodies in the education sector.

In the circular entitled: “Management of Coronavirus Pandemic,” the Minister urged Nigerians to ignore fake news making the rounds on resumption of schools

The circular reads: “Further to our earlier circular, FME/PSE/HE/1041/C 1/Vol.1/137 of 19th March, 2020, this is to confirm that all schools shall remain closed as we monitor developments on the containment of COVID-19.

“This is without prejudice to officers on essential services and other operational exigencies as may be determined by the chief executive of each institution.

“All chief executives and other stakeholders are to ignore ‘fake news’ on the subject matter in the social media as the situation is under constant review and any decision on the resumption shall be conveyed through the appropriate channels.“

The Education Ministry sent the circular to the Executive Secretaries, National Universities Commission, NUC; National Board for Technical Education, NBTE; National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, and the Director, Basic and Secondary Education, BSE.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, federal government had placed a ban on social gathering.

The directive had led to the closure of schools across the country.

As at Sunday night, Nigeria has a total of 4399 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

