A man has confirmed the existence of coronavirus disease in Nigeria after health officials visited his neighborhood with an ambulance to evacuate covid-19 patients.

The terrified man cried out on social media to create awareness to the set of people on social media that still doubt the existence of the virus. According to him the ambulance evacuated “four patients”.

“Coronavirus is real,” the man said as he called the name of his street in Ikotun, Lagos, and begged people to take it seriously.

However, it has not been confirmed if the patients being evacuated are COVID-19 patients. One of the medics who arrived with the ambulance had on a face mask but wore no gloves or coveralls, which are required for handling COVID-19 patients.

Watch the video below.

HOT NOW