Nigerian footballer, John Mikel Obi has extended a helping hand to Jos -the neighborhood where he grew up. The former super eagles international who hails from Anambra State in the southeastern part of Nigeria has donated relief materials to the residents of Jos to help cushion the effect of the Coronavirus lockdown.

The father of twins took to his Instagram page to share photos of the disbursement process that saw social distancing implemented in full force. The food support was targeted at women and old folks in the community.

See photos below:

TheInfoNG recalls how Mikel, who is now a free agent had a face-off with his former club, Trabzonspor over the refusal to stop footballing activities despite the Coronavirus outbreak.

The club stated this in their announcement that both parties agreed to part ways through mutual consent.

Mikel who arrived at the Turkish side last summer signed a two-year deal with the club and has featured regularly in most of their games.

Although, no reason was given for the mutual termination of the contract, Trabzonspor confirmed the former Super Eagles captain gave up his remaining wages.

