A black American couple has captured the attention of the internet community on the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary.

A gentleman identified as Kaymo wowed social media users when he took to Instagram to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife and their 11 children.

Kaymo, whose IG bio reads; “Battle Rapper known as Kaymo, Husband to a Queen that gave me 11 Kids”, said he tied the knot with his wife, Sim Moore, in 2005 and their union has since been blessed with 11 children.

He wrote,

“15 Year Anniversary! 2005 We got Married at the Courthouse, no Wedding, no Rings… 15 years and 11 kids later, our kids make us, so glad to share this moment with them”

From their pictures, the black American couple are blessed with four boys and seven girls.

See more photos below;