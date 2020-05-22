The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that 18 new cases of coronavirus disease have been recorded in the State.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control [NCDC], on Thursday, announced that 339 new cases of the viral infection have been recorded in the country.

Out of the 339 new cases confirmed, 18 were recorded in Kaduna.

Confirming the development, the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai in a tweet via his Twitter account said that 10 out of the 18 cases confirmed in the State were members of one family.

He said

“COVID-19 Kaduna Update.

“18 new cases were recorded today, 10 of whom are family members of one case.

“14 of the new cases are from Kaduna North, two from Zaria and one each from Chikun and Sabon-Gari LGAs.

“Residents are advised to adhere to safety measures.”

