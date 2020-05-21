Benue state COVID-19 index case, Susan Okpe, has shared a video saying she is finally leaving the Abuja isolation centre after being “detained” for “58 days”.

Recall that Okpe had been in a running battle with the Federal government and the NCDC shortly after she was reported to have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and moved into an Isolation centre, first in Benue, and then in Abuja. All along, she had maintained that she wasn’t ill.

Yesterday, her children called on the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to release their mum who has been in Abuja Isolation centre for 57 days now.

In separate posts via their Instagram pages, the children of Mrs.Okpe cried out, demanding the immediate release of their mother.

And in the evening of the same day, she was released.

“She’s been released”, her daughter announced happily on her page.

HOT NOW