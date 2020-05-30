While the Kogi state government on Wednesday declared that it doesn’t have any case of coronavirus, former senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West has come out to support the medical test which confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Melaye in a statement on Saturday, May 30, disclosed that the medical test is real as he knows a patient from Kabba.

Dino Melaye said;

“I want to announce that the Covid-19 case in Kogi is real and authentic and cannot understand why any responsible government will want to deny and invariably kill her citizens.

“One of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me. I cannot be part of those who will play politics with the lives of my people.

“COVID-19 is real but not a death sentence, if handled early enough. Family members of the Kabba victim who got a referral to Abuja from federal medical centre in Lokoja and all those who had contact with him should please surrender themselves for a test so as to curtail the spread.

“Kogi State government must come down from her imaginary high horse and start contact tracing to help curtail the spread. It is illogical to think we will be free with our proximity to affected states.

“God will hear our cry and heal our land. God bless Okun land! God bless Kogi west! God bless Kogi State.”

HOT NOW