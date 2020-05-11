The General Overseer of a Lagos church, The Saints Gospel Church of Christ, a.k.a, Hand of Fire Ministries, Pastor Jacob Shodeinde, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to reopen churches closed down as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The cleric made this known in an interview with PUNCH on Monday saying the reopening of churches and other worship centers would aid the rapid healing of covid-19 patients in the country.

He said, “Only prayers can solve the problem of COVID-19. I have sent a personal message to the Lagos State Governor that he should consider the opening of churches so that we could end coronavirus pandemic with prayers.

READ ALSO: Anyone against the reopening of churches will die – Bishop Oyedepo

“God told me to tell those in authorities, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari, that they should reopen the churches because the solution to COVID-19 is in the House of God where the angels are waiting for the people.

“Churches should not be shut. Those who heard heavenly calling would understand the mystery surrounding the church, particularly, the fact that Angels build special structures within the physical churches.

“Those who thought that we are clamouring for church reopening because of tithes and offering, got it wrong because I’m not money conscious. In fact, I don’t preach prosperity, but holiness.

“Many people who were diagnosed of terrible aliments including HIV/AIDS have received instant healing here and no member of my church would be infected with COVID-19 because they are enjoying special grace of God in the sanctuary.

HOT NOW