The Professional Disc Jockeys Association of Nigeria (PDJAN) has claimed that its members are the worst-hit in the entertainment industry by restrictions put in place to control the coronavirus pandemic as they are ‘dying of hunger’.

Onyenegecha Isaac, popularly known as Dj Marss, who is the media officer of the association, said this on Tuesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“DJs are the young vibrant major group that is feeling a direct negative impact or effect of the lockdown process. The DJs earn their living by entertaining guests in all kinds of events and also providing PA system.

“Now, no form of gathering. Clubs, bars, pubs are shut down. The DJs are dying in hunger, seriously,“ he said.

He also added that it would be difficult to take advantage of social media due to the many challenges involved.

“The angle of engaging the clients is almost a zero idea as the online platform process will take a long while before it really picks up because many of our important or major clients are not into social media.

“We all complied and we even went as far as making our clients understand they should stay at home and watch their favourite DJs on Instagram. But how many people know about Instagram?

“You can’t have a wedding party on social media, neither can you have your house warming, child dedication on social platforms“, he said.

Dj Marss urged the government to assist the disk jockeys as they are one of the key players in the entertainment industry.

He said, “As we all know, music is life. The beauty of our job is that we make people happy and exercise more than any section of entertainment.“

HOT NOW