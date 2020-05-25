In the latest update of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, 313 new cases have been reported as of Sunday evening, May 24th by the National Centre for Disease Control.
In a new update on their Twitter page, the NCDC reports that there’s new cases in Lagos, FCT, Rivers, Edo, Kano, Ogun, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Delta, Oyo, Plateau, Kaduna, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Niger, and Anambra.
Their tweet reads;
313 new cases of #COVID19;
148-Lagos
36-FCT
27-Rivers
19-Edo
13-Kano
12-Ogun
11-Ebonyi
8-Nasarawa
8-Delta
7-Oyo
6- Plateau
5-Kaduna
4-Kwara
3-Akwa Ibom
3-Bayelsa
2-Niger
1-Anambra
7839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 2263
Deaths: 226
A breakdown of cases by state;
HOT NOW
- ’21 years Ago, I was raped and I gave birth to twins, Now they have grown’, Nigerian lady recounts
- Man goes viral on Social media after buying Lamborghini Urus and three 2020 Porsches for his children and mother on same day
- You rejected my contract just because they made you see me as a bad egg – Peter Okoye to Cynthia Morgan as he opens up why he left Square Records Label
Discussion about this post