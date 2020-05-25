In the latest update of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, 313 new cases have been reported as of Sunday evening, May 24th by the National Centre for Disease Control.

In a new update on their Twitter page, the NCDC reports that there’s new cases in Lagos, FCT, Rivers, Edo, Kano, Ogun, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Delta, Oyo, Plateau, Kaduna, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Niger, and Anambra.

Their tweet reads;

313 new cases of #COVID19; 148-Lagos

36-FCT

27-Rivers

19-Edo

13-Kano

12-Ogun

11-Ebonyi

8-Nasarawa

8-Delta

7-Oyo

6- Plateau

5-Kaduna

4-Kwara

3-Akwa Ibom

3-Bayelsa

2-Niger

1-Anambra 7839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2263

Deaths: 226

A breakdown of cases by state;

HOT NOW