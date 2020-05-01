The President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina in a statement via his Instagram handle revealed the African country will send its CVO herbal teas to the 15 member countries of ECOWAS.
According to the report, the CVO herbal teas have been helpful in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.
President Andry Rajoelina in his statement said, “Madagascar and its African brothers are united in the response to the coronavirus. It is with honor that we send these CVO herbal teas to the 15 member countries of ECOWAS through Guinea Bissau. Madagascar will make Tambavy CVO available to all coronavirus patients in all friendly countries in Africa, in the ocean. Indian and around the world.
#benin 🇧🇯 # burkinafaso🇧🇫 # cotedivoire🇨🇮# ghana🇬🇭 #guinee 🇬🇳 # liberia🇱🇷 # mali🇲🇱/# togo🇹🇬 # niger🇳🇪 # sierraleone🇸🇱 # gambie🇬🇲 #nigeria 🇳🇬 #guinnebissau🇬🇼 # capvert🇨🇻 # senegal🇸🇳”
Madagascar et ses frères africains sont unis dans la riposte contre le coronavirus. C’est avec honneur que nous envoyons ces tisanes CVO vers les 15 pays membres de la CEDEAO à travers la Guinée Bissau.Madagascar mettra à disposition le Tambavy CVO à tous les malades du coronavirus dans tous les pays amis en Afrique, dans l'océan Indien et dans le monde. #benin 🇧🇯 #burkinafaso🇧🇫 #cotedivoire🇨🇮 #ghana🇬🇭 #guinee 🇬🇳#liberia🇱🇷 #mali🇲🇱 #togo🇹🇬 #niger🇳🇪 #sierraleone🇸🇱 #gambie🇬🇲 #nigeria 🇳🇬 #guinnebissau🇬🇼 #capvert🇨🇻 #senegal🇸🇳 ———- Miara-mijoro sy miray hina miady amin'ny coronavirus I Madagasikara sy ireo rahalahy Afrikanina. Voninahitra ho antsika ny hanolorana ny delegasiona avy any Guinée Bissau ireto tambavy CVO ireto mba ho alefa any amin'ireo firenena 15 mpikambana anatin'ny CEDEAO.
