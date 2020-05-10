Pastor Sam Adeyemi, the senior pastor of Daystar Church in Oregun area of Lagos has reportedly sent cash palliative to members of the church. Reports making the rounds shows that Members of Daystar Church, reportedly woke up to credit alert from the church, to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown.

Mike Angelo News reports it thus:

“Some members of Daystar church this morning woke up to 5,000 credit alerts from their church and Pastor and it was not strange for them.

This is the second time in a row since the outbreak of the coronavirus that the church sent out cash palliative to all her members scattered all over the country.

They were also paid last month being the month of March so the members have been paid 10,000 naira in two months to help cushion the devasting effect of the lockdown caused by Coronavirus by their church.”

