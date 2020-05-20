A major study has revealed that coronavirus does not spread widely in schools and its spread is “limited” in classrooms.

For the study, 18 infected teachers and students in 15 schools and it noticed that despite them coming in contact with 863 people at the schools, only two were infected, according to the Telegraph.

Previous studies have suggested that younger children are likely to only contract a mild form of coronavirus and do not play a major role in the spread of the disease, but this is the first time the spread of Covid-19 in primary and secondary schools has been directly studied.

The research took place in Australia, is being analyzed by government advisers as they consider how to get children back into schools safely.

