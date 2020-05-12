Prophet T.B Joshua, the founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has revealed what will happen after the lockdown.

The prophet said that God told him in a revelation that there will be hard times immediately after the lockdown is over, urging people to live within their means, The Nation reports.

The cleric said that as a way to survive, many will have to “withdraw from the city to rural life or to do away with some of your properties”.

He said this during his live TV broadcast on Sunday, May 10, adding that many will go down with the crisis if they do not adjust to the new condition. The man of God, however, asked people not to lose faith because of the present challenges, saying God will make ways for many

“Sometimes God allows situations like this – I mean disappointment or something more serious – so that you can take your proper position and possessions.

“Ask your family members to cut their coat according to their cloth. If any of them was living big before, they have to prepare to adjust now to the situation that is coming.

“Check your store and bring out the things you may need to sell. Right now, you need to be living modestly make things like this happen to make way for others,” he said.

The man of God said that those who act accordingly will emerge victors and those who do otherwise will regret this, saying what he revealed must happen and nothing can change it.

On when what he said will happen, TB Joshua added: “By the end of June to the first week of July, this will begin to become a point of reference: ‘This man said this; that man said it’ but it is God that said it.”

HOT NOW