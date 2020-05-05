As a result of the current lockdown in the Nation to curb the spread the Covid-19 disease, many schools, especially in Lagos, have set up virtual learning facilities to keep their pupils/students busy

This is coming after the Federal Government has revealed all physical educational activities be suspended for now. Therefore instead of physically resuming in school, the kids resume and learn online with the teacher and classmates.

Sharing photos from her son, King Andre’s session, Tonto Dikeh wrote “This is what Schooling looks like 2020 and I couldn’t be more grateful..

My sons school is so amazing..Good bless technology..KINGS ZOOM SCHOOLING”

She further wrote “He mad cause he thought he dressing up to go shopping..

Little lad is so tired of the indoors life. All thanks to his school and teachers for always making learning super interesting and engaging for our Babies..”

Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita also shared a photo of their twins, Nathan and Nadia having their virtual school session moments ago with the caption: “Dressing up for #HomeSchool or #VirtualSchool is a thing in my household and I find that my kids are super present and excited to see their friends and learn from their teachers.

How’s homeschool or online school going for you?

Do your kids dress up too? Or are they in pjs all day?”

The virtual school is run like a normal school where the kids resume class at a fixed time to close at a fixed time. They go on break and recess just like normal school activities with nothing is missing out except been in a physical class and having physical playtime with their friends.

