The World Health Organization (WHO) has given reason why Africa has been able to manage COVID-19 against the odds.

The body said that the continent has hitherto dealt with several diseases and performed well.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been discussions about how Africa has been able to relatively contain coronavirus.

Analysts have cited inadequate medical equipment, health facilities and compared the same with other continents that boast of better systems.

At an online briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, hailed Africa for having only 1.5% of the world’s reported cases and less than 0.1% of deaths.

He said: “Africa is the least-affected region globally in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported to WHO.”

The DG said the continent has been, “spared the scale of outbreaks we have seen in other regions.”

Ghebreyesus noted that African countries, “garnered a great deal of experience from tackling infectious diseases like polio, measles, Ebola, yellow fever, influenza and many more”.

He further commended the rapid response by the African Union (UN), headed by South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The WHO said the early set-up of a leaders’ coalition was, “key to rapidly accelerating COVID-19 preparedness efforts and issuing comprehensive control measures.”

The body has suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for coronavirus.

–Dailypost

