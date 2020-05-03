A Social Media user identified as Chemical Brother on Twitter has called for Religious studies; CRK and IRK to be replaced with sex education.

This comes following the recent cases of rape allegations on Twitter.

He said, “CRK and IRK needs to be removed from school’s curriculum and they should be replaced with sex education because A LOT of Nigerians do not know anything about consent, they don’t understand sex. But you know, religion yaaaay!

I find it funny that a country with so much religion on their head is this evil. A LOT of men do not know what consent is, before you come here with “not all men”, I’m not sure I see where a woman talks about being raped and other women are laughing. But this happens for men.

I don’t see the point of having CRK or IRK when the churches and mosques can do that. But important things like sex education and history are sidelined. Lowkey this is why this country is like this.

Religious studies teacher would be toasting school girls and boys in their free time. What message are they passing across? No education on growing kids, they’re just left to do what they want. How many do you think would turn out good? This is a fundamental problem.”

