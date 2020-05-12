Popular club owner and the king of nightlife, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, was spotted in a live Instagram video gushing about controversial cleric, prophet Odumeje.

In the live video with Odumeje, he expressed his love for him as he commended his work.

Watch the video below;

Watch Cubana Chief Priest call Odumeje his prophet & gush about how much he loves him pic.twitter.com/XOq9s4t1jt — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) May 11, 2020

In related news, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has asked the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele to order the arrest of the controversial prophet who is based in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The Prophet who is popularly known on social media as “Indaboski, Liquid Metals, The Lion himself “and others has been accused by the HURIWA of serial abuses of the Nigerian Naira and other currencies during his public ceremonies at his location in Onitsha.

HURIWA expressed that despite the utter disrespect and outright abuse of the Nigerian Naira and other currencies during religious gatherings which are usually transmitted live globally and clips of them saturates all social media platforms and watched by millions of viewers, the CBN has failed to take concrete and verifiable steps to arrest and prosecute the prophet.

The rights group said it has resolved to write officially to the Honourable Minister of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari to implore them to stand up and defend the Naira.

