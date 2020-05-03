Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya is celebrating her birthday today 3rd of May, 2020 and her fellow colleagues have been gassing her up all day.

The single mother of one began her professional acting career at 16 years old after graduation. She was named “Flakky Idi Dowo” after her role in Fathia Balogun’s movie as “Folake” in 2006. Ronke featured in Oga Bello’s “Kerikeri”. She made her Nollywood debut feature in 2001 Yoruba film, “Baba Ologba”. She has featured in several Nigerian films, including ”Jenifa which she played the role of Becky, Twisted, and A Girl’s Note among others. She was nominated for Best Actress in Leading Role (Yoruba) at the 2017 Best of Nollywood Awards for her role in the film Ailatunse

She shared a lovely photo of herself on Instagram to celebrate her new age.

Here are some of the birthday goodwill messages from her colleageus;

Toyin Abraham wrote : ”Happy birthday dear Ronke, may God bless your new age dear🙏❤️❤️ @ronkeodusanya”

Liz Anjorin wrote: ”HBD my love @ronkeodusanya age with plenty grace 🙏🙏”

Tayo Odueke (Sikira Sindodo) wrote ; ”Happy beautiful birthday abike bike, Mumsy Fife😍 I wish you LLNP & May you have cause to always celebrate 🙏🏼@ronkeodusanya

Faithia Balogun wrote; ”Happy Birthday Flakky ididowo mi🥰🥰🥰 You will continue to prosper in all ur endeavors and God will lift u higher than ur expectations 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Enjoy ur day Mummy Fifehanmi💋💋💋 @ronkeodusanya Stay safe👌🏻”

Dayo Amusa wrote ; ”@ronkeodusanya Happy Birthday Abike Ade ❤️ On this special day of yours,

