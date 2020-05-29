Nigerian A-rated artiste, David Adeleke Davido is set to move into his new house located at the prestigious Banana Island in Lagos state.

He made this known this afternoon as he took to his Instagram stories to show off the crib which was built with an elevator.

In one photo he shared from inside the elevator, he wrote: ‘Always wanted go up at the crib like this.’

Watch the video below.

Congratulations to Davido.

