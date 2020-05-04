Nigerian Superstar and label boss, Davido has taken to Instagram to share photos of himself in a face shield as he gets set to step out after the lockdown was eased on Monday.

A couple of weeks ago, Davido’s soon to be wife Chioma tested Positive to coronavirus which got most of her fans around the globe praying for her to recover from that deadly virus.

Recently the Singer announced that Chioma tested negative to the deadly covid-19 diseases. Many People bashed him with some saying he lied about the test results just for clout chasing. Today he has posted a picture of him in a face shield and nose mask as he prepares to fight the virus. Posting the picture, he wrote: No be me and u

