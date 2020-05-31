Nigerian singer, Davido has finally completed the finishing touches of his new crib and moved in. The singer who has been basking in the euphoria of purchasing an expensive home in the plush area of Banana Island Lagos, took to his Social media page to share lovely images of his new home.

In one of the videos, Davido lauded the effort of his interior decorator who did a great job in putting the place in order in such -The settee in David’s new home is expensive enough to build an average home.

Trust OBO to keep his fans entertained and give them a view of his luxury life as he took to his Insta Stories to share lovely footages of his newly completed home.

The singer was in the company of his crew members as they all test out the eye-popping features of the new home

