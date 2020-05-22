Afrobeat singer Davido has just reinforced his catchphrase ’30 Billion Gang’ after a new report suggests that he is set to heavily invest in luxury real estate.
According to reports making the rounds, the singer was said to have purchased a new house at the plush vicinity of Banana Island. The rumour was, however, fueled when the OBO himself shared a photo of a luxurious mansion on his Instagram page on Thursday morning. Don’t forget that the singer has a big mansion at Lekki, Lagos.
Further findings by TheinfoNG has it that Davido is not just buying a residence, he is investing in Real Estate. This was made known by Sujimoto, a popular Real Estate Expert.
He wrote:
Something BIG has been sealed .🙌 Music meets Luxury Realestate ♥️
Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua took to his page to share photos of himself and his client during a site inspection. Prince wrote:
Only @davidoofficial would make us park and sit on the side of the road for a quick brainstorming session based on ‘fresh air’
Something is definitely cooking up!
