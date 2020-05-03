Nigerian international artiste David Adeleke better known as Davido has added another feather to his cap after he took to social media to announce his new song with New York-based rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Davido made the announcement via his twitter page on Saturday evening. In the first tweet, the “Risky” singer casually dropped the album’s release month and what is likely the title, “A Better Time”:

Album . July … A BETTER TIME — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020

Two hours after the initial tweet, Davido announced a Nicki Minaj feature which was produced by Speroach Beatz, who had previously worked with him on “A Good Time” album.

“OBO X NICKI MINAJ prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ”

OBO X NICKI MINAJ 🔥🔥🔥 prod by SPEROACH!! BARBZ 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 — Davido (@davido) May 2, 2020

Nicki Minaj is the latest international act Davido will feature as he has collaborated with the likes of Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Cardi B, Quavo, Tinashe, Clean Bandit, Casanova, Tory Lanez, Russ, Wale, Summer Walker in the past.

We can’t wait for the release of the song.

HOT NOW