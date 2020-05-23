Nigerian singer, Davido has reportedly gifted the sum of 1million naira to the graphics designer who photoshopped the image of him and Wizkid he uploaded on his Instagram page yesterday.

Recall the singer shared a photoshopped image of himself and Wizkid on his Instagram page on Friday afternoon, claiming that they are the greatest Nigerian artists of all time. Well the image went on to cause quite a controversy that saturated the Social media space yesterday

Almost 24hrs later, Davido has gifted the boy identified as Ayofrica on Instagram a whooping sum of one million Nigerian Naira. The boy who had earlier leaped for joy as Davido posted his works, got a double dose of surprise as Davido made him a millionaire.

Watch the moment he received the cash below:

