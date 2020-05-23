Nigerian singer, Davido has reportedly gifted the sum of 1million naira to the graphics designer who photoshopped the image of him and Wizkid he uploaded on his Instagram page yesterday.
Recall the singer shared a photoshopped image of himself and Wizkid on his Instagram page on Friday afternoon, claiming that they are the greatest Nigerian artists of all time. Well the image went on to cause quite a controversy that saturated the Social media space yesterday
Almost 24hrs later, Davido has gifted the boy identified as Ayofrica on Instagram a whooping sum of one million Nigerian Naira. The boy who had earlier leaped for joy as Davido posted his works, got a double dose of surprise as Davido made him a millionaire.
Watch the moment he received the cash below:
Someone tell me this is a dream ! 😭😭 Bcos I can’t just believe this is happening to me right now @davidoofficial made today the best day of my life !!!! @davidoofficial sent me 1MILLION NAIRA !!!! CASH Was shocked !!! Thanking you isn’t enough at all I know one thing God will reward all ur good deeds you v done God blessings will never stay far away from you @tundeednut you are the real deal here daddy if not you sir who else I’ll forever be grateful forever your boy God bless you abundantly All thanks to God All thanks to @davidoofficial All thanks to @tundeednut All thanks to MY MUM All thanks to @callmewyzee my blood 🩸 All thanks to everyone following me Blessed ! 🙏🙏🙏☹️
